"Atlas of Humanity" documents the Beauty of Mankind at Xposure 2018

Resemblance

Curated by Martin Vegas, the exhibition consists of portraits detailing the resemblance of beauty between cultures, all framed in contrast to highlight diversity. It is inspired by the UNESCO’s definition that cultural diversity is a trait which represents “the common heritage of humanity and should be ecognized and affirmed for the benefit of future generations”.

This unique exhibition is an ongoing project, due to the magnitude and importance of the subject matter. Cultures change and evolve constantly over time and place, each with its own unique characteristics, creating a picturesque display filled with vibrant details. The existence of these portraits provides viewers with detailed insights into various cultures, helping to expand people’s horizons, exchange expertise and knowledge, and bond humans through both the similarities and differences between cultures.

This ambitious project includes photographers from France, Italy, Britain, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, and the United States. From Latin America, photographers from Brazil and Mexico are taking part in the project. Participants from the Arab world come from Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, along with Bangladesh, China, Mozambique and Afghanistan from the East.