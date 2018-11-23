EPAA celebrates the 47th UAE National Day

The event was targeted at VIPs such as Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Mr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical Districthe heads and directors of government departments, government officials, EPAA employees, people from a nursing home and centres for children and for social empowerment, and museum visitors.

The attendees enjoyed the events and activities organised in celebration of this national holiday, which everyone holds dear. The celebrations began with the national anthem, which was followed by a military parade.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “This December marks 47 years of excellence, progress and prosperity for the United Arab Emirates. Every year, we celebrate this glorious day, which was established by the Founding Fathers who worked hard to realise their dream of creating a united nation. They were able to do so on December 2nd, 1971 and, since that day, we have been blessed, happy and joyful.”

Mrs. Al Suwaidi added, “We celebrate National Day with love and happiness. It is a reminder of our unity and cohesion, and a milestone on which we remember all these achievements. It is also our national and moral duty to express our profound loyalty, sense of belonging and appreciation to the Founding Fathers and our wise leadership, who continue to work towards a brighter future confidently, competently and efficiently.”

She said, “On National Day, we extend our greetings and appreciation to all who contributed to this great and beautiful dream. We renew our promise and pledge to our wise leadership. We reconfirm the depth of our love and unity. Happy National Day to our leadership and our people, with our most sincere wishes for good health and happiness.”

The celebration included a large tent outside the Museum with performances and fishing and falconry demonstrations by Juma bin Thalith. The students of Sharjah Police Academy marched in a special parade, as did the Marine Corps. There was an exhibition about the achievements of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, a presentation about Sheikh Zayed’s poems about the homeland and young people, a short play and a display of falconry and fishing tools with the participation of Juma bin Hathabour.

The activities and events - including educational evening workshops and workshops for children, giveaways, games, demonstrations by creative families, henna arts, Mickey, Minnie and Barney characters and national songs - will continue until December 3rd.