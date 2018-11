Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary General of Sharjah Charity International, praised the efforts of the staff at Al Madam during the year.

Noting that a total amount of AED 20 million in the first ten months of 2018, was received from the individual charitable and institutions.

Al Dukhan called the departments to exert their efforts and achieve the objectives of SCI, and spread the charitable works around different countries.