SCCI inaugurate East Coast Marine Environment Festival

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Mauritius.

The second edition of the Festival, which is held in cooperation with the Municipality of Kalba City, the Kalba Fishermen's Association, the Sharjah International Marine Club, and Kalba Ladies Club, will provide a wide range of the entertainment, cultural and heritage activities, reflecting the SCCI’s keenness to highlight the historical culture and heritage of the city of Kalba and the eastern coast of the Emirate of Sharjah.