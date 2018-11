“The camera for me is a thing that makes it possible to print the ideas I have in my mind; I don’t retouch my photos, I put the objects in a wood and I take a pictures of it,” he added.

In an exclusive talk with “Sharjah 24”, De Marina stressed the importance of using one’s imagination while observing his works.

“I try to make people play with their imagination. For me it is very important,” he concluded.​