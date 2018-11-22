Hatim Saleh trains students on Ariel Filming

“Today’s workshop is about drones. We are covering the safety aspect, the checklist and regulation of drones in UAE,” explained Saleh.

He continued: “We have come here in Al Majaz Amphitheatre for outdoor workshop where all the students are flying drones; they are going through the basic manoeuvring, how to start the drone, how to land it safely.”

“They are going step by step. They are learning how to take off, how to land and what safety measures they should take while flying the drone.” Saleh concluded.​