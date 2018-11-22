Rob Taggart: Come to “Xposure 2018” and meet your heroes

  • Thursday 22, November 2018 in 5:43 PM
Sharjah 24: Photojournalist Rob Taggart applauded the diversity of the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2018” held at Expo Centre Sharjah.
“I personally have never been to a photo event like this with such a diversity of work. And the number of people and famous photojournalists is astounding.”
 
Talking exclusively to “Sharjah 24”, Taggart shared how honoured he was to be a participant at such an amazing event.
 
“I met two of my heroes; David Burnett and Sir Donald McCullin. And to share with them a platform is a huge honour,” he added.
 
Taggart said that Xposure is an event that all photographers should aspire to visit.
 
He concluded: “My message to the international photojournalist community, they should come. It’s definitely worth visiting. They would be knocked over by how this is presented, and Sharjah is a nice place to visit.”​
 