Rob Taggart: Come to “Xposure 2018” and meet your heroes

“I personally have never been to a photo event like this with such a diversity of work. And the number of people and famous photojournalists is astounding.”

Talking exclusively to “Sharjah 24”, Taggart shared how honoured he was to be a participant at such an amazing event.

“I met two of my heroes; David Burnett and Sir Donald McCullin. And to share with them a platform is a huge honour,” he added.

Taggart said that Xposure is an event that all photographers should aspire to visit.

He concluded: “My message to the international photojournalist community, they should come. It’s definitely worth visiting. They would be knocked over by how this is presented, and Sharjah is a nice place to visit.”​