Sharjah Ruler inaugurates the Sports Complex, Souq Al Juma Park in Mleiha

His Highness speech came during the inauguration on Thursday morning to the Sports Complex of Mleiha Sports and Cultural Club.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah congratulated citizens in Mleiha on the opening of the new sports complex. Stressed that human development comes first from the person its self, secondly from parents, family and society.

The Ruler of Sharjah also called on Al Wousta TV channel members from Al Dhaid to take care of the region's clubs and highlight all their activities. His Highness pointed out that during the life cycle, people may overlook things that are necessary for the development of society.

His Highness recommended athletes to take care of themselves, and to be ethical, and don’t oppose the decisions of the referees, pointing out that those who watched the World Cup, they not object to the referees even if there’s some errors, the athlete must congratulate his opponent when he wins, His Highness added.

His Highness unveiled a comprehensive program for the stadiums development and clubs in the central region, where three buildings are being implemented other than the sports complex which was opened today, Also His Highness announced the opening of the sports complex in the area of Al Batayeh in December, and in January 2019 will open the sports complex in Al Madam area.

His Highness added that after the processing of these sports complexes, will be equipped complex in Al Dhaid Club, Kalba Club, and another in KhorFakkan Club.

His Highness toured the facilities of the complex, visited the swimming pool hall, watching a number of swimmers at Mleiha Club then went to the multi-purpose gymnasium where he saw karate performances from young players affiliated to the club. During his tour in the facilities of the complex, he also listened to the details explanation of the facilities and services provided to the players.

After that, His Highness was received a number of club heads in the region. listened to the activities and events organised by the clubs and directed to establish a cultural center affiliated with the club to form an integrated unit with the sports complex and the club.

As part of His Highness efforts to provide all services to the citizens and residents of the Mleiha area, Sharjah Ruler instructed officials to establish a field of celebrations and a flag of the region to provide them with all required services.

The cost of establishing the Sports Complex of Mleiha Sports and Cultural Club is AED 45 million. The complex, which is a distinctive addition to the athletes in the region, consists of two floors, which includes a range of integrated sports facilities.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, opened Souq Al Juma Park in Mleiha area.

His Highness inspected the park facilities and services provided to visitors in the region, covering an area of 3,000 square meters at a total cost of AED 1.1 million.

Souq Al Juma Park project is part of the Government of Sharjah's initiative to provide various recreational facilities and natural parks that provide an integrated outlet for families that combine shopping, recreation and entertainment.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of heads of government departments in Sharjah, members of the Board of Directors of Mleiha Club and a number of residents of the region.