Maan Habib: My exhibition addresses real Iraqi problems

Participating with his exhibition “Eye on Iraq”, Habib depicts to the audience the truth in the daily lives of the residents in the nonviolent region of Mesopotamia. His exhibition also documents the life of Iraqis, their hopes, aspirations and challenges on daily basis, and how the ordinary Iraqi citizen adapts himself to the difficulties he is experiencing.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Habib affirmed that “Eye on Iraq” also sheds light on the other side of life in Iraq, adding that he has attempted to create a balance between the two sides of life in Iraq without focusing on one side on the account of the other, and tried to prove the truth and communicate it to all.

“Sharjah 24” accompanied Habib on a tour of his exhibition where they stopped at a picture of three sisters captured in 2017 in their Barnun Village where they were safely and peacefully dreaming of a beautiful future before they were forced to leave it and settle somewhere else where there is no space to dream further.

Habib concluded that he is searching for humanism and learns from it.