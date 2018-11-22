SHRD, Higher Colleges of Technology discuss joint cooperation

Aiming to develop the training process in the light with the developments in the UAE, regional and global arena, the attendees discussed ways to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions in various fields

During the meeting, the attendees tackled a number of important topics, including the review of the SHRD’s training program plan for 2019, discussion of the training mechanisms and the training quality standards, as well as the employment opportunities in the public and private sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.