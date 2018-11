Preston explained her project saying “It is a project that looks like the politics of recreating nature in urban environments. I photographed a small town in the south-west of China, where it’s transforming itself into a landscape.”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” at Xposure 2018, Preston stressed the role respecting nature plays in her works, stating: “The message I want to bring with my work is to help people ask questions about our way of life, the way we design nature.” ​