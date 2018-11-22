Timothy Allen: Come to Sharjah where the best photography festival in ME sits

“I’m here, along with five student, on my photography scholarship. We’ve brought them from all around the world to come and spend 10 days in Sharjah,” he said in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”.

“We’ve been on a location workshop, and then now they’re spending five days at Xposure amongst all these incredible photographers,” Allen added.

He called on those interested in photography to come to Sharjah where the best photography festival in the Middle East sits.

Amazed by the level of the participating works, he concluded” my message to the community is come on down, it is incredible. There’s a lot of people here, and there is so much enthusiasm around, photography, and film making, and everything in the media, it’s amazing.”