Chris Coe: “Xposure 2018” has what other festivals don’t

Talking exclusively to “Sharjah 24”, Travel photographer and photography award Judge Chris Coe shows mesmerisation to the diversity of photographs, “Photographers with all sorts of different influences, with all sorts of different styles,” he said.

Coe said that Xposure is a unique event since it brings photographers from all around the world.

“Coming to Xposure is fantastic to see all different kinds of exhibitions. It’s exciting to be brought together as a community of photographers, and I think it’s something that many other events don’t have,” he added. ​