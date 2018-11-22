Philip Lee Harvey: “Xposure 2018” a platform to exchange international photography expertise

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” at Xposure 2018, Harvey stressed the importance of such global events.

“Happy to be here at Xposure in Sharjah; what is incredible here is that you have photographers from all over the world coming together to share their experiences” he added. “I love the opportunity to exchange stories, go to the lectures which is something we, as photographers, and rarely get the chance to do.”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Harvey addressed the community of photographers as he concluded, “photographers from all over the world are here with a very similar message: share the world, look out and explore it and look after it.” ​