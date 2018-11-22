Jameela Al Qasimi praises SCHS for wining Sheikha Fatima Award

Therefore, Her Highness Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice President of Supreme Council for Family Affairs & Director General of SCHS, directed her sincerest thanks to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. She confirmed that this award contribute to community advancement and improves quality of life for children, mothers, and parents in general.

Special thanks went to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unlimited support to SCHS and for proclaiming persons with disabilities rights. This has enabled Sharjah from taking the lead in offering the services of advocacy, education, and empowerment to persons with disabilities in every area of life.

The Director General of SCHS was very proud of this award, which holds the title of (the Mother of the Emirates). She has confirmed that SCHS achievements throughout its history are tribute to its employees because it shows the importance of the continued efforts made to include, advocate, and empower persons with disabilities.

She said, “The outstanding performance of SCHS is not restricted to a certain field. SCHS, with all its branches and centers, has proven over the years this outstanding performance. SCHS represented its home country in local, regional, and international events perfectly. After four decades of hard work in order to serve persons with disabilities, their parents, and community, SCHS believes more than ever that it is on the right path. It asks everyone to support its efforts as part of social responsibility”.

“This is not the first time in which SCHS wins such a prestigious award. Certainly, it is not the first time also for SCHS Early Intervention Center, which has won many awards previously. For example, in 1997, the center won Award for Excellence in the service of Arab children from the Higher Council for Childhood in the Government of Sharjah in recognition of center’s role in serving children”, added the Director General of SCHS.

She pointed out that SCHS was the first institution in UAE to work in the field of disability and introduce early intervention service to the region by establishing its Early Intervention Center, which began the actual work in October 1993. SCHS opened the center officially in 1994 to be the first of its kind in the region that offers early intervention services to children with disabilities from birth until five years old.

SCHS is proud that 9% of its workers are with disabilities, which means that SCHS asks other bodies to recruit persons with disabilities and does that as well. This would give them a chance to contribute to the advancement of their society.

Her Highness Sheikha Jameela wants to build a stronger partnership with other institutes and members of society in order to reach a complete integration of persons with disabilities that contributes to creating a better and deeper understanding of their issues and the obstacles they face.

Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services has been making enormous efforts to consolidate the relationships of cooperation with various local, regional, and international institutes. SCHS strives to stress the concept of social responsibility, volunteerism, and innovation values in every area of life.

Finally, Ms. Mona Abdel Karim, Director of SCHS, received the award during the ceremony that took place in Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation