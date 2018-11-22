J Henry Fair: hostile exploitation of nature bears hidden cost

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his participation in Xposure 2018, Fair stressed that art is used to give use false messages about industry, cooperation and exploitation of resources.

“I believe that we are following an unsustainable path and that we are destroying nature while we depend on nature for clean air and clean water,” he stated, adding that he makes pictures about the impact of our economy and on the way we get clean air and clean water”.

Concluding his statement, Fair explained that, for pictures to work, they must be beautiful, so he has learned to make these beautiful pictures of toxic wastes, and that that irony makes the pictures effective.

He expressed honour to be in Sharjah and to participate in the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2018”.​