William Barrington-Binns: We try to inspire people to achieve their dreams

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his participation in Xposure 2018, International Award winning photographer William Barrington-Binns, said that his Crux Exhibition includes fine art, photography and fashion.

“We try to inspire people to achieve their dreams, where they can take their work and photography and explore their own creativity,” he said.

He showed sincere appreciation for the Sharjah government, and said “We are very fortunate to have the Sharjah government look after it and give this to the world to be able to share this experience with everybody.”

William Barrington-Binns expressed honour at being in Sharjah and the Xposure 2018.​