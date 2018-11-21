Mohammad Almusabi: I shed light on Socotra Island at ‘Xposure 2018‘

He added that the Festival gave him an opportunity to showcase his innovations in the world of photography as he is participating for the first time in such prestigious event.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” Almusabi explained that his exhibition focusses on the Socotra Island presenting to the audience a set of pictures which highlight the beauty and attractive nature of the Island.
He pointed out that the common characteristic in his exhibits is represented in a number of the unusual trees on the Island which is of rich diversity in terms of geography and features.
Almusabi thanked the festival’s organisers for the opportunities they provided the young photographers to fameliarise them with the rich works of elite photographers from across the world saying that the Festival offers the audience a rich artistic and professional meal.