Yousef Al Habshi: “Xposure” is an opportunity to interact with international photography expertise

Praising the activities at the Festival, Al Habshi praised the activities of the festival, commended in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the first day of Xposure being organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the organisers for opening the door for a bigger number of Emirati photographers to take part in.

About the nature of his participation in the event, Al Habshi continued: “I am participating in this event with a specialised exhibition titled “Macro World” which takes care of micro things in addition to a set of pictures “Microscopic Planets”.​