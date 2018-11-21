Colin Hawkins: Light is key

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Hawkins said that in his workshops, he uses a variety of lights including flash and LED lighting. “The principles and techniques taught will help improve photography skills”, he added.

Hawkins said that this is the third time he attends Xposure.

“This year’s Xposure is better than before; it is bigger,” he continued.

Hawkins also admired the photography at the festival, describing it as “amazing.”

Hawkins shows regret for being unable to meet and speak to a lot of photographers from around the world because of his workshops. ​