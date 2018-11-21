Sharjah Ruler visits Kuwaiti Heritage Week events

The World Heritage Weeks Program comes under the generous directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and within the framework of the activities of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to introduce the world cultural heritage and its openness to Arab and international experiences in this field.

The event will last for six days, until the 24th of November, where the audience and lovers of heritage will learn about the various components and elements of the Kuwaiti heritage, including folk arts, heritage, music and authentic dances.

His Highness the Ruler toured various parts of the Al Bait Al Gharbi and briefed him on the Kuwaiti delegation's presentation of traditional elements and components, crafts, heritage products and folk food. His Highness listened to detailed explanations of the Kuwaiti heritage. He also stopped at the Kuwaiti exhibition which includes wooden ships.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) said: Today we are honoured by a visit of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to the "Al Bait Al Gharbi" pointed out that the Kuwaiti heritage is characterised by its richness and diversity, and that the Kuwaiti culture is full of folklore, with dances and songs belonging to its origin. The folklore culture has a role in defining the identity of Kuwait; and this event will provide a quick glimpse on Kuwait’s history, heritage and thought.

The heritage activities organised by the Institute are aimed at students of all levels and schools, employees of the governmental, local and federal sectors, intellectuals, artists and those interested in cultural heritage, Arab and foreign tourists, visitors to heritage and arts in the heart of Sharjah and all heritage lovers.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during his tour by number of head of Sharjah Government and Kuwaiti artists.