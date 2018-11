In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dubler commended the intensive and continued efforts of Sharjah and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah as he stressed the importance of such events in educating photography audience.

Dubler concluded “I love what they did with my pictures and the gallery, I think that it’s a very commendable effort that His Highness is making towards educating people.”​