Sultan bin Ahmed: ‘Xposure 2018’ a global platform for excellence

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said that the third edition of the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2018” has seen greater expansions on both content and participation attracting around 90 world renowned photographers displaying about 700 pictures.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan pointed out that the Festival, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) hosts several exhibitions and training workshops in addition to a distinguished participation by world leading companies and institutions specialised in photography.

He noted that Xposure 2018, which concludes on November 24, focusses on attracting a number of Emirati photographers presenting their innovative works and expertise through a number of exhibitions and workshops.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi hoped that the event will bring joy and excitement to the audience and visitors as it is rich in several photography arts displayed by highly – reputed photographers.