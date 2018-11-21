Tariq Allay: More space for excellence at ‘Xposure 2018’

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Allay said that this year’s edition of the International Photography Festival is larger than last year’s in terms of the number of photographers which reached 90 world most renowned photographers.

He added that this year’s edition is characterised by the participation of 6 Emirati photographers.

“The third edition provides more space for excellence, purchasing and trading pictures not to mention the participation of 21 commercial companies showcasing the latest technology in the field of photography,” Allay concluded wishing success for the various activities of the Festival.