Fahim Al Qasimi: UAE EPF develops strategic planning for our economy

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, commenting on how this Forum may help in boosting Sharjah’s economic position in the future, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi said, “By working closely with our partners like, the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” and listening to our stakeholders in the private sectors, like Bee'ah, we identify the opportunities that exist within the economy for investors.

Commenting on the Forum which is organised by the Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” and the UAE Ministry of Economy, under the slogan “Future Economy Accelerators.. Knowledge.. Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres”, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi has expressed his pleasure with the organisation of this Forum which enhances policies that support women empowerment and the private sectors that help to grow to the level of a fantastic infrastructure.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi looked forward to sharing more ideas with the public.