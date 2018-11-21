Ali Al Sharif: 'Xposure 2018’ hosts world renowned photographers

Al Sharif said that he is participating with ‘A View of the Arabic Image’ exhibition showcasing possessions he has held for 15 years.

He added that his participation in the third edition of Xposure 2018 was inspired by the presence of a considerable number of world renowned photographers in one place which gives all photographers and those interested in photography the opportunity to learn about photography’s latest technology and techniques.

It is worth mentioning that Al Sharif’s exhibition deals with old photos that date back to the royal era in Egypt during (1917-1950). Classic cars and negative photos printed on glass are also part of his exhibition, as well as other 3-D pictures about The Levant dating back to 1879. Some old specialised books and magazines about photography in the Arab World are also exhibited.