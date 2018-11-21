Sultan Al Qasimi attends UAE Economic Planning Forum

This Forum was held in Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre under the slogan “Future Economy Accelerators... Knowledge... Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres”.

The Forum was organised by Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD”, with the strategic support of the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi. This Forum aimed to promote the integration of all emirates in the field of economic planning and to discuss best ways to boost economic growth and enhance the competitiveness in UAE.

The Forum was attended by number of sheikhs, as well as His Excellency Eng. Sultan Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, number of ministers, heads of local and federal departments, and number of officials.

The Forum began with the national anthem followed by a film about economic development in emirate.

Commenting on such event, His Excellency Eng. Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said that having the Forum in Sharjah this year is an ideal opportunity to highlight the economic growth and developments in the emirate in various fields under the vision of His Highness and how it became a key player in the development of UAE economy and in in the area of increasing its diversity and sustainability.

Al Mansouri carried on that through the sessions in the Forum, the Ministry and other concerned parties, we will be able to consolidate mutual plans and efforts to develop sustainable economic growth prospects for the future emirates. Then, he added that the concentration on the government accelerator model is a unique opportunity.

After that, Al Mansouri stated that strategic planning has always been one of the main pillars of UAE's development since it was placed. He clarified that such planning is an approach placed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the other rulers.

He carried on that under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Rulers of all other emirates, the country pays attention to foreseeing future and adopting a sound strategic planning process in all fields.

Then, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, gave the opening speech. expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his generous patronage of the Forum and his unlimited support for the economic and social development of the emirate of Sharjah. He also thanked the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi as well as all partners for their efforts to make this Forum a success.

During his speech, SEDD Chairman pointed out that UAE Economic Planning Forum that is held in Sharjah this year discusses international, regional and local economic challenges. But it also places great aspirations and hopes at the country’s level, including diversifying the economy, anticipating sustainable development standards, raising the knowledge and innovation component of society and enhancing the competitive position of the economy. He carried on that it should have an economic and social values and pays attention to the continuous development of intelligent infrastructure and the stimulation of the locomotive sectors in the economy. Then, he stressed on the importance of providing job opportunities to the citizens that are based on sustainability and continuous development of the innate and innovative capabilities of such citizens.

Then, he illustrated that the economic and developmental challenges that have passed through the country, have passed through the emirate of Sharjah too. Such thing required the Department to double the effort to increase the GDP, which achieved growth in the emirate of 4.7% at current prices last year. He carried on that Sharjah adopts a model that applies the concept of "economic balance" as an alternative to the concept of "economic growth," as no sector occupies more than 20% of the GDP of the emirate.

Besides, His Excellency SEDD Chairman said that according to the wise directives of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah, to support economic work for citizens, the Department released excellence marks for national pilot projects, and more markets and economic activities for citizens have been integrated.

On the other hand, Saif Mohammed Al Hajeri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, illustrated that having Sharjah as the host for the Forum is important in the path of sustainable economic development of UAE under the guidance of the wise leadership. Such thing helped in attaining government accelerators and transferred them into successful initiatives and projects that meet the vision of UAE 2021.

After that, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honored strategic partners and sponsors of UAE Economic Planning Forum.

From his side, Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Department of Economic Development, emphasized on the importance of holding the fifth session of UAE Economic Planning Forum that is entitled “Future Economy Accelerators... Knowledge... Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres”. He also stressed on the benefits of organizing the Forum, which helps in discussing the most important issues that face the country and review the strategic and quality initiatives that have been implemented and developed recently.

Then, His Excellency Ali Essa Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman DED, emphasised that UAE EPF is an important strategic platform to exchange national experiences and visions in the area of economic planning. He added that the Forum aimed to serve he strategic direction towards driving economic growth and diversification, leading UAE to the ranks of the most competitive economies in the world.

Additionally, Dr. Abdulrahman Alshayeb Al Naqbi, General Director of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the Forum reflects the keenness of all government agencies to strengthen cooperation between them in order to provide the best services to the business sector. Such thing will help to enhance its competitiveness and improve its efficiency and performance.

Then, he added that RAK DED has sought to be the first participant in the "Run Your Business" initiative, recognizing the importance of benefiting from the use of modern technology in providing everything that serves the business community.

Additionally, His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Obaid Bin Majed Al Aleeli, Director General of Department of Industry & Economy in Fujairah, pointed out that experience of government accelerators has become a model practice in promoting complementarity and mutual action between different sectors. Carried on that such thing helps in transferring goals and strategies into reality thus achieving best results in record time.

Moreover, an MOUs was signed during the Forum between Abu Dhabi DED and SEDD. It should be noted that the Forum included four sessions that dealt with number of important topics. Also, it reviewed the improvements of national economy and its development prospects during the coming period. Likely, the Forum discussed the development plans and future initiatives that fall within UAE’s objectives and determinants of its 2021 vision.