Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work announces a competition

The deadline for submitting the competition’s participating applications is on December 01, while the participation file will be delivered on 6 January 2019. The three winners will be announced at the Volunteer Forum on 21 January 2019.

Her Excellency Afaf Al Marri, Executive Council member, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, said that the competition seeks to encourage governmental and private sectors to participate in the implementation of various initiatives that contribute to the promotion of the community and humanitarian development, translating the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting humanitarian and voluntary initiatives that encourage various groups of society.

The new initiative comes as part of the Sharjah Award’s strategic plan aiming at spreading awareness about volunteerism among members of society, highlighting the importance of volunteering Initiatives.

Commenting on the competition, Fatima Mousa Al Baloushi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work said that the initiative will serve one or more areas of volunteerism, including environmental or educational aspects.