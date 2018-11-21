Lands Allocation’s Committee approves 395 new plots for Sharjah citizens

During the meeting held at the headquarters of The Sharjah Department of Planning and Survey (SDPS), His Excellency Waleed bin Falah Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Committee, said that the Committee has approved 395 grants in various areas of the emirate, including the Central and Eastern Regions, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn, which met their requirements. It also declined two requests, because they did not meet the required conditions, he added.

During the meeting, the Committee’s members have discussed various ways to meet the needs of the people in providing a number of residential plots, in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to provide for the needs of UAE nationals, to provide the best operating and advanced working procedures.

His Excellency Waleed bin Falah Al Mansouri also pointed out that the Committee’s members have discussed the outcomes of the last meeting with the SDPS, aiming to achieve family stability for the residents, promote community services, and provide the best facilities and services.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.