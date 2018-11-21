Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Third Edition of International Photography Festival ‘Xposure’

Based on the theme ‘Inspiring Moments’, the region’s premier photo festival runs until Saturday, November 24, and is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

Over ninety celebrated snappers from all seven continents have brought the cream of their works, and hundreds of them are on display as 34 galleries at the stunning exhibition space created by SGMB at Expo Centre Sharjah.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured the indoor exhibitions, stopping at some to enjoy a closer look at the evocative photography brought in from around the world by emerging and internationally recognised artists. He met with several participating photographers and congratulated them for their brilliant contributions to the field. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also visited the photographic trade shows by leading brands and exhibitions by acclaimed professional institutions.

At the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), reiterated the importance of images in communicating messages in a language that the world understands, and their capacity to show us the truth, disseminate knowledge, give birth to new friendships and bring peace.

Pointing to the theme of the festival, ‘Inspiring Moments’, he said that Xposure 2018 has been dedicated to presenting moments of truth and inspiration undergone by some of the world’s most celebrated photographers. He emphasised the need for responsible and honest photography, simply due to the far-reaching impact of an image.

“Photographs communicate critical messages and stimulate human conscience. They have a way of entering our consciousness, our hearts and minds effortlessly,” he added.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi showed the audience photojournalist Mustafa Hassona’s recent picture of a bare-chested Palestinian holding a large flag and wielding a sling over his head in Gaza, snapped amid protests on a beach close to the border, and has gone viral.

“What emotions did the picture evoke? How did it reach so many people? Why has it gone viral? The whole world is talking about it! The photo crystallises the Palestinian cause in one, hair-raising moment. It brings before our eyes the hardships and struggles that Palestinians in Gaza have been facing for decades.”

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has called photographers ‘truth makers’, and applauded their unfailing dedication as ‘transmitters of information, knowledge and beauty’, given their paramount role in documenting the past and present, and serving humanity, history and future. He called on them to ensure that their photographs always represent honesty and truth.

David Burnett – I wasn’t taking enough pictures of my own life

Veteran American photojournalist, David Burnett, made an appearance at the opening ceremony. The award-winning photographer who has spent over fifty years documenting revolutions, wildlife, and covering breaking news took the audience by surprise with a presentation of beautiful family photos of his wife and daughter he’s taken over the past thirty years.

“Two weeks ago, I had my 50th college reunion, and it brought back to me some very serious thoughts about the role of photography that I’d like to share here.”

“I wasn’t taking enough pictures of my own life; little moments that life is really about. If there is one thing I can perhaps try to share with you, is the photos from my life that’ll hopefully help you remember to capture the precious moments of your own life. I can tell you in 20 or 30 years from now, somebody in this room is going to say – boy Burnett was really right; I’m glad I took these pictures and have them now.

“The big breaking news will always be there, and we should be around to cover them, but always remember to cover things in your own life,” Burnett said to the audience.

To conclude his heartfelt presentation, he said: “I want to thank Sheikh Sultan for bringing us together. When you are a professional photographer going from story to story, it can be a very lonely occupation. A time like this when we are able to come together, and share stories and pictures is truly enriching for us photographers. It’s wonderful to see so many people here with a common passion for photography. Photography really is about memory. It guides us in our process of relating from generation to generation, and gives us a window into a time before we were even alive.”

Immerse in 700 iconic works and meet their makers

The third annual Xposure features 700 of the best images taken by more than 90 photographers, such as Sir Don McCullin, Essdras M Suarez and Kate Brooks. These award-winning works are displayed at 46 indoor and outdoor exhibitions, celebrating spectacular images taken in all corners of the globe.

Xposure 2018 will also host 18 interactive panel discussions where participating photographers will be putting their iconic works on display and share the inspiration behind every click. Xposure’s leading educational platform will host 16 workshops, including beginner sessions, and courses for intermediate-level and professional photographers in the UAE and beyond to take their photography and creative skills to the next level.

Xposure 2018 has expanded its content and included additional floor space for the companies that support videographers and film-makers. Some of the limited edition photographs at the exhibition by photographers like Lawrence Jackson and several others have been made available for purchase. Sales proceeds, barring production cost, will all be donated to charity by SGMB.

Engage with leading local, regional and international photography societies

Xposure 2018 is home for the next four days to prestigious local and international entities in the creative arts and photography field, including the Emirates Photography Society (EPS), Union of Arab Photographers (UoAP), World Press Photo (WPP), Associated Press (AP), Photographic Society of America (PSA) and National Geographic’s Travel Photographer of the Year. It’s a unique opportunity.

Xposure spans 11,000 sqm this year to host more exhibitions, trade shows, workshops, live stage demonstrations, seminars, screenings, panel discussions and more. With an International flavour and retailer presence, Xposure is slated to be a one-of-its-kind, premier photography show.