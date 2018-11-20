Sharjah celebrates childhood and youth at 1st ‘Child Friendly Carnival’

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Carnival’s message was simple: every city in the world should be child friendly.

Hundreds of performers, dressed in a variety of striking costumes, sang and danced in the bright sunshine, while giant inflatable creations floated overhead as the parade made its way at 3.30pm from Al Buhaira Corniche Road, opposite Al Noor Mosque, to Al Majaz Waterfront.

Coinciding with Universal Children’s Day and in celebration of Sharjah’s recent accolade of being named a UNICEF Child-Friendly City, the First Sharjah Child and Youth Friendly Carnival was organised as a way of recognising the city’s exceptional young talents, while also calling on the world to become more child friendly.

Dr. Hessa Al Ghazal, Executive Director of the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO), the event’s organiser, said: “The carnival was a spectacular success. The whole community uniting to celebrate the exceptional qualities and achievements of the city’s children and youth was a wonderful thing to see.

“Special thanks must go to the numerous Sharjah Government entities that came out and supported the parade, as well as the city’s residents. This celebration was the success it was because of them.”

United in voice, the city’s children and youth called out to the rest of the world to join them in their celebration. “It is every child’s right to play, be happy, to learn, to be creative,” Sharjah’s children and youth from various ages and nationalities stated in a video during their participation. “It is every child’s right to live in a safe place like us. The children of Sharjah call on the entire world that every city becomes a child-friendly city.”

Entertaining hundreds of spectators, the celebratory parade was led by Sharjah Police and the UAE Military Music Band; the latter treating the crowds to a rousing performance on the bagpipes.

Next up was ‘The Flying Dreams’ and its larger-than-life inflatable creations, including a giant bird and cartoon-style houses that soared high in the sky. The Bubbles Truck, meanwhile, saw colourful bubble-dressed performers turn the city into a giant bubble-filled party, with the ‘Youth Bubbles,’ made up of young bubble performers, following suit. The crowds were then introduced to the ‘Magic Garden’ section, which was – quite literally – wild, with stilt walkers dressed as flowers and plants. The ‘Youth Garden’ allowed younger performers the chance to bloom also.

Throughout the parade the focus on the city’s children remained, with youngsters taking part in the procession and during the raising of the flag ceremony; and thanks to “Sharjah 24”, they even had the chance to try their hand at live reporting and enter a video production competition.

More than 50 members of Sharjah’s Sports Council also took part in the parade, demonstrating a variety of Jiu-Jitsu and Karate moves, while basketball and volleyball players showcased their phenomenal ball skills. Sharjah Women Sports Foundation also took part, with female basketball and volleyball players, and members from the fencing and karate teams also displaying their talents.

Representatives from Sharjah Education Council, Sharjah Museums Authority, Lughati Initiative, Sharjah Girl Guides, Child Safety Department, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, Sharjah Sports Council, Sharjah Ladies Club Collage Centre, Sharjah Municipality, Department of Social Services, Sharjah Child Protection Network, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Classic Cars Museum, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Media Corporation, as well as pre-school children and school walkers from government and private schools across the emirate.

The Carnival culminated with a spectacular firework extravaganza; the perfect end to a delightful celebration paying tribute to the city’s future bright lights.