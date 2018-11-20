Al Zubarah District Council discusses preparations of 47th National Day Celebrations

This came during the Council’s 17th coordination meeting in Khorfakkan, in the presence of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ghawi Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Council, and several other dignitaries.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed the plan and events to be held on the National Day, contributing in enhancing the sense of belonging to the homeland and appreciation of this special occasion in the hearts of citizens and residents of the country.

The Council has also reviewed the National Day’s most important proposals and activities related to the UAE culture , as well as other topics on its agenda.