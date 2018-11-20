Al Hamriya Municipality intensifies efforts for 47th National Day Celebration

The organising committee of the 47th National Day Celebration in Al Hamriya has highlighted its keenness to complete the whole preparations and the national programs ahead of the upcoming celebrations, which will include street decorations and various other arrangements.

Al Hamriyah Municipal Council and Al Hamriyah Municipality have organised the celebration of this special occasion, through the organisation of a number of events and programs, with the participation of different officials , agencies and schools in the Hamriyah.

The program, being held at Khor Al-Hamriya, will include a number of cultural activities that express the UAE's glorious historic heritage and mark people’s gratitude and loyalty to the wise leadership. The activities will also include a commemorative video on the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).