SCI organises mass wedding in Guinea

Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects Department at SCI said: “In line with the directives of Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, the Charity has completed its schedule of field-trips organised to follow up the Charity’s projects abroad. The Charity’s delegation has inspected charity projects in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Additionally, the Charity has organised and implemented a mass wedding in Conakry in Guinea for 20 men who were not able to afford marriage costs.”

He pointed out that other projects of the Charity including mosques and wells were visited in the towns of Kologri and Denbaya in Dubreka city, and relief packages were distributed to 50 families in the area of Moto in Guinea. The delegation then moved to follow up work on charity projects in Sierra Leone including wells and mosques built in the governorates of Lungi, Rural Freetown, Kenema, Gadahoun Sawa, Belmagia, Bo, Misrah, Tubada, Kailahun and Toyo. The delegation also met with those assigned to implement the Charity’s projects in Sierra Leone for updates on plans for future projects, areas that are most in need and required budget. Later, food packages were distributed to poor families.

He continued: “The delegation continued its visit programme in Bentol City in Liberia to inspect the Sharjah Residential Neighbourhood project, which consists of 27 houses for the poor, a school, a health clinic to serve people of the region and surrounding areas and a market. Food items were also distributed among 100 eligible families, and the delegation concluded its tour with visits to mosques and wells established in different areas of the capital.”

He noted that the Charity constantly works to provide better service for people in need. It seeks to increase the number of wells and small production projects that serve as a source of income for those who need to secure their daily needs. It is keen to organise mass-weddings and disseminate the concept across African countries to serve men compelled to delay their marriage due to lack of resources.