SSSD implements “Roaya" project

Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) stressed that the electronic platform which enhance the psychological stability of the inmates, and the continuity of family cohesion, was launched in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

In addition, Her Excellency praised the effort of the Family Court at Sharjah, Family Forum Centre affiliated to SSSD, and Sharjah Police General Command.