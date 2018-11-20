Committee of National Day Celebrations in Sharjah organises various events in National Day

The celebrations will extend to cover more than seven cities and regions across the Emirate of Sharjah, offering a variety of activities that echo an unending love for the land and are reminiscent of the efforts made by the founding fathers, the makers of unity and glory. They are an affirmation of allegiance and belonging to the wise leadership, which follows the footsteps of the founding fathers, placing the UAE and its people in the forefront.

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Head of the Higher Committee said: “These days are filled with joy and delight for everyone in the UAE. The National atmospheres are witnessed everywhere in the country, especially in Sharjah with active participation of students, citizens, residents and visitors.”

He continued: “The activities start Thursday from Khor Fakkan and include an operetta by artists: Fayez Al Saeed, Aryam, Waleed Al Jassim, Faisal Al Jassim, Mohammed Al Menhali and Orayb.

Furthermore, the activities will include armed forces air shows, Mirage 2000 and F16 airplane shows, a parade by Fursan Al Emarat squadron, paratroopers show, as well as folkloric bands, traditional music and performances by students and children centres. They will conclude with a national music concert by Fayez Al Saeed, Faisal Al Jassim and Waleed Al Jassim. The event will also feature Ajyal Al Mustaqbal (Generations of the Future) national march and various contests, including the Prettiest National Horse, Most Beautiful National Sail and Best Presentation For the Year of Zayed. Other activities will start in Dibba Al Hisn on November 23, and in Kalba on November 24. also the regions of Wadi Al Helou, Al Dhaid, Al Batayeh and Al Hamriya witness various activities on November 29,

He explained that the festive events which run from November 22 to December 03, will include activities, programmes and national celebrations in more than seven cities across the emirate. The events will be spread over Sharjah and the eastern cities to highlight the joy expressed by citizens and residents during these glorious holidays.

He pointed out that amongst the prominent events are the ones happening in the National Park from November 28 to December 03, Emarat Zayed (The Emirates of Zayed) Operetta in Al Majaz Amphitheatre on November 30, as well as the 2nd of December celebrations on Flag Island.