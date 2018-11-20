SEC reviews report of Sharjah’s 2019 General Budget

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the detailed report on the 2019 General Budget of the departments and entities of the Government of Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Central Finance Department reviewed the budget items and details, pointing out that it focuses on supporting, promoting and developing the basic public services of the Government of Sharjah such as education, health, infrastructure and others, as part of the emirate’s strategy to provide a decent life for the citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

Commenting on this, the Council thanked the Head of Sharjah Central Finance Department and the work group for their great efforts in working on the implementation of the budget. The Council has further directed to refer the general budget of the Government of Sharjah 2019 to the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) to complete its legislative session.

The Council adopted the proposals for activating and improving the public transport services in the Emirate, ensuring to provide the best services to users and customers.

The Council also reviewed the annual report on the air quality monitoring in the Emirate of Sharjah during the period from September 2017 to September 2018.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), reviewed the statistics of the air quality monitoring results and compared them to local and international standards, stressing that the establishment of the Sharjah Air Quality Monitoring Network is part of the Authority's strategy to develop work in the various fields of environment and ensure the safety and security of societies.

The Council commended the efforts of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) to protect the environment and preserve the safety of the community. The Council directed the Authority to increase the number of air quality monitoring stations to include new areas in the Emirate.

As part of its agenda, the Council reviewed the administrative decision No. 17 of 2018 pertaining to the adaptation of the regulations of the employees and users of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial.