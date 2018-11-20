SRED gets ISO 9001: 2015 certification anew

The leading Directorate has cleared all the requirements of the formal review due for the renewal of the ISO 9001: 2015 certificate, according to a top official.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate, said they have met all the terms and conditions indispensable for the renewal of the standard based on the report of the British Standards Institute (BSI).

“The move is part of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Directorate relentless effort to develop and boost customer services.”

Such tireless improvement, which is in line with the latest and best international standards, is meant to secure and ensure the best investment conditions in the Emirate.”

The Directorate, in pursuance of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is consistently adopting and moving ahead on the path of excellence and leadership.

“This is in line with the UAE vision, in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah, in particular, to rank up high, seize advanced positions, provide the best services to citizens, residents, and local business community, and come up with the best initiatives that enhance the emirate's economic and investment position.”

Hailing the renewed certification, Sheikh Ahmed Saqer Al Qassimi

Director of Strategic Planning and Organisational Excellence extended his appreciation to all the departments concerned for their cooperation.

“The scope of the ISO certification has been extended to include the Central Region branch that was opened last year.”

He added that the implementation of the quality management system ISO 9001: 2015 will significantly make them eligible for and help them get other advanced systems.

“We are currently seeking two additional certificates in ISO Information Security 27001: 2013 and ISO Security and Occupational Safety.”

Further systems are also to be adopted so as to soon provide the best customer services as per the highest international standards and specifications, he underlined.

“This is actually what the Directorate is eagerly trying to achieve in the near future.”