Sharjah DeG honours the participants of GITEX

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, highlighted that the participation of the DeG in the exhibition was under the directives of the wise leadership to promote the global competitive edge and the scientific, technical and cultural progress in all fields, to achieve the advance of humanity.

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi added that the Department’s participation was to achieve digital transformation in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in improving life quality and achieving prosperity for future generations.

A short film was presented and highlighted the most important achievements of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX.

At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi honoured all the participants of GITEX Technology Week 2018.