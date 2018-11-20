Mohammed bin Shamal: effective participation for fishermen in ECMEF

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the press conference which was held on Monday by the SCCI at the Kalba Corniche Park, Mohammed bin Shamal stressed that the ECMEF ‘s new edition will include a number of special competitions for fishermen.

Mohammed bin Shamal added that the Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in cooperation with a number of bodies, will focus on highlighting the heritage of the marine environment, through many events, workshops, folk songs and live performances.

Concluding his statement, Mohammed bin Shamal has lauded the participation of the Sharjah International Marine Club in the Festival, which is an opportunity for many visitors and fishermen.