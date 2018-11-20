Sultan Al Zaabi: 15 parties participate in East Coast Marine Environment Festival

Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), announced the launching of the second edition of the East Coast Marine Environment Festival on Thursday at the Kalba Corniche Park for three days.

Commenting on the scope of participation, Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the SCCI has further praised the distinguished participation, including about 15 institutions from the public and private sectors.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the press conference which was held on Monday by the SCCI in Kalba, Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) –Kalba Branch, said that the Festival aims to highlight the maritime heritage and promote the economic and tourism position of the eastern region.

The festival includes many cultural, heritage and folklore events.