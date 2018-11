The team gathered in the wild area of Al Fayeh in the Emirate of Sharjah, with the participation of the "GK" team, to give lectures and advices on the bases of command in the desert, and to explain the best ways to drive on the slopes and valleys, the team called to cooperate with the police and compliance with instructions issued by them.

For his part, appealed to the traffic awareness and information team all the people of the land areas to take caution and not to stand on the roads.