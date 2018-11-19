Haitham Al Qasimi attends Bu Hindi’s wedding in Khorfakkan

Sharjah 24: Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba on Monday witnessed the reception ceremony which was hosted by Counselor Mohammed Bu Hindi, President of the President of the Appeals Tribunal in Fujairah, on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Abdullah, to the daughter of Dr. Abdullah Bu Hindi.
The wedding ceremony was attended by a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, senior officials, armed forces and police officers, and a host of invitees.
The ceremony was marked by several heritage and folklore activities.