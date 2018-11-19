Sharjah Ruler attends the 2nd ICPM & 6th EGCM 2018

Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for sponsoring the events of the two international conferences, pointing out that the University of Sharjah's convening of the two conferences together at the same time is a natural outcome of the scientific status that has become the University of Sharjah as a scientific vision in the global world.

During the ceremony, a short film was presented showing the efforts of the University of Sharjah in the field of medicine and pharmacy and the great interest of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, which resulted in the establishment of these international medical conferences.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the participants in the success of the two conferences. His Highness received on this occasion a commemorative plaque presented by Prof. Nicolas Abou Tara Advisor to the Ministry of Health for Hamburg Hospitals, Germany.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the exhibition accompanying the two conferences. During his tour, he inspects the pavilions participating on the latest modern equipment in the various fields of medicine and the medical and therapeutic institutions in the fields of medical care and treatment.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah also toured on pharmaceutical science programs and the latest production of international pharmaceutical companies working in the field of drug production and scientific research.

The exhibition was attended by a number of medical institutions from inside and outside the country, as well as companies operating in the medical and pharmaceutical fields, the medical and pharmaceutical colleges at the University of Sharjah.

The event was attended by a number of officials in the Government of Sharjah and various medical sectors, members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah and Vice-Directors, members of the administrative and teaching staff at the University.