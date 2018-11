Brig. Gen. Dr. Khalifa Kalander, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, honoured the two officers in the presence of Colonel Yousuf bin Harmoul, Deputy Director of Sharjah Police Comprehensive Stations Department, and a number of officers.

Brig. Gen. Dr. Kalander stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police to honour the outstanding and distinguished people, and motivate them to do more and continue to upgrade the institutional work in accordance with best practices provided.