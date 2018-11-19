SCM opens a gym for its employees

The gesture will enable the SCM’s employees to engage in sports activities in the new gym which is equipped with the latest sports equipment.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new SCM’s gym, His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi stressed that the inauguration of the new gym comes in line with the Municipality’s strategic objectives aim at providing a positive environment that motivates its employees to help creativity and innovation.

His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi has also highlighted the positive impact of this new gesture, stressing that the gym will help to clear the employees’ minds and free them up for more creative thinking.

His Excellency Thabet Salem Al Tarifi concluded that this new method helps also to boost employees’ creativity and productivity, ensuring the importance of physical fitness.