Aisha Al Kaabi: Sharjah is the role model for Child-care

  • Monday 19, November 2018 in 2:28 PM
Sharjah24: On the occasion of “World Children's Day”, Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres, congratulated the children, and all the governmental and private institutions in the field of child-care, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, hairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.
Al Kaabi praised the Sharjah City in caring for children for more than three decades that achieved in being “Child-Friendly City”. She added that Sharjah is the best ambassador for the children in terms of providing an educational and enjoyable facilities to ensure the physical and mental development of the children.
 
Al Kaabi also stressed that Sharjah annually celebrates and renewed the caring of children, by provide the appropriate environment to help them in developing their abilities and the talents in a various field based on systematic and scientific programmes that are provided by a specialists.