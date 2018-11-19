Aisha Al Kaabi: Sharjah is the role model for Child-care

Al Kaabi praised the Sharjah City in caring for children for more than three decades that achieved in being “Child-Friendly City”. She added that Sharjah is the best ambassador for the children in terms of providing an educational and enjoyable facilities to ensure the physical and mental development of the children.

Al Kaabi also stressed that Sharjah annually celebrates and renewed the caring of children, by provide the appropriate environment to help them in developing their abilities and the talents in a various field based on systematic and scientific programmes that are provided by a specialists.