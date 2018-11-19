Sultan bin Ahmed inspects preparations for Xposure 2018

In the lead up to the event, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), paid an inspection visit to the Festival’s venue, Expo Centre Sharjah, on Monday Morning. He stressed how important it is for Sharjah known globally for its commitment to culture and the arts to include such a prestigious exhibition on its calendar of events.

Xposure 2018 will welcome 90 internationally renowned photographers, key players and experts from the photography world, as well as new and emerging artists, who will participate in a busy programme of events that combines exhibitions, workshops, seminars, screenings, competitions, portfolio reviews, a video production trade show and photo fair.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2018 will see celebrated photographers Sir Don McCullin, David Burnett, J Henry Fair, Kathy Moran, Philip Lee Harvey and Rob Taggart, among many others, in attendance.

The SMC Chairman lauded Xposure’s critical role as an enabler of artistic innovation, and a strong platform that promotes local and global talents, addresses pressing humanitarian and environmental issues, and encourages cross-cultural exchange. He asserted that the Festival’s growing year-on-year popularity is evident.

Accompanying Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi on his tour was Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, as well as representatives and dignitaries from partnering establishments.

The four-day event will see more than 700 photo exhibits on display and will include quality training workshops, focus groups, side stage sessions and auditorium sessions. Xposure 2018 is also hosting outdoor exhibitions at six popular public venues across Dubai and Sharjah. The International Photography Competition, along with the Timothy Allen Photography Scholarship Award, will also feature.

The Xposure 2018 International Photography Festival will open its doors to visitors from 10am to 10pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and from 2pm to 10pm on Friday. General admission is free.

For more information and details about the event visit: www.xposure.ae. Latest updates and details about the exhibitions, seminars and workshops will be accessible on the event’s social media hashtag: #xposurexpf.