DHR, SDAA strengthen partnership

The meeting, which was attended by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources; Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority, and a number officials, discussed the preparation of Document Management System and its implementing mechanism.

Dr. Tariq bin Khadem stressed the effort of DHR in achieving the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the information and the historical documents of all the government, which enhance the development of the Emirate of Sharjah.

For his part, Salah Al Mahmoud praised the efforts exerted by DHR in achieving the objectives of the government of the Emirate, and applying the Document System.