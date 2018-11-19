SCHS inaugurates Al Zahia Smart Farm

Sharjah24: In cooperation with “kt” (South Korea's largest telecommunications company), Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) – Khorfakkan Branch, inaugurated Al Zahia Smart Farm, in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, and Her Excellency Sheikha Jamila bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.
The inauguration ceremony, which was held at Oceanic Khorfakkan Resort & Spa, was attended Dr. Rashid Khamis Obaid Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council; Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafie, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services; Chun, Young-wook, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai; Chang-Gyu Hwang, CEO of kt, and a several other dignitaries.
 
On the sidelines of the ceremony, SCHS signed a memorandum of understanding with “kt” company.
 
 After that, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate the Farm opening.
 
Al Zahia Smart Farm aims to employ people with disabilities and develop their skills in farming to increase the labor force and crop production.